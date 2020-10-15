Covid-19: ‘High-risk’ areas spread

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Shopping centres in Endeavour Hills, Mulgrave, Keysborough and Springvale are among the high-risk Covid-19 areas listed by the Department of Health and Human Services.

A worker at Endeavour Hills Dry Cleaners in Endeavour Hills shopping centre has tested positive.

They last worked at the store from 8.30am-1.30pm on Saturday 10 October. During that time, they also used a public toilet at the shopping centre.

At Waverley Gardens shopping centre, there was a Covid case working in the store Waverley Gardens Dry Cleaners on 9 October 9.30-2pm.

They also used a public toilet at the shopping centre during that time.

A case also worked at the back of store at Waverley Gardens Dry Cleaners on 3 October 10am-2pm, 8 October 10am-2pm and 10 October 10am-2pm.

An infected shopper visited a Coles supermarket at Springvale shopping centre on 3 October 11.45am-12.15pm.

There was also an infected shopper at Aldi Keysborough on 1 October 3.45pm-4pm.

The DHHS advises people who visited the centres on those dates to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, active cases in Greater Dandenong have dipped to eight. There have been four new cases in the council area in the week up to 14 October.

There are nine active cases linked to what the DHHS describes as the “south-eastern community outbreak” and 13 to the Chadstone Shopping Centre outbreak.

On 15 October, Victoria recorded six new infections with no further Covid-related deaths.

The 14-day daily case average for metro Melbourne is 8.9.