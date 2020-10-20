Car repeatedly rammed in Springvale

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Volkswagen hatchback driver has deliberately swerved at a fast rate of speed and struck another vehicle several times in Springvale, police say.

The black hatch was allegedly following a purple Mazda 3 about 11.50am on Thursday 15 October.

Dandenong police investigators say the VW swerved in front of the Mazda and struck it to the side several times on Police Road, Springvale Road and Glenvale Crescent.

The drivers are believed to know each other.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage of the cars.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au