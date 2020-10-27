Cannabis crop arrests in Noble Park

-

Two men have been arrested and cannabis seized by police from a house in Noble Park.

Springvale police found an alleged hydroponic set-up in a rear garage while searching for a missing person at the Heatherton Road property about 4.32pm on Sunday 25 October.

They executed a warrant, seizing cannabis plants and cannabis growing equipment, police say.

A 22-year-old Noble Park man was charged with cultivating and possessing a drug of dependence.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

A 35-year-old Noble Park man was arrested at the scene and released pending summons.

