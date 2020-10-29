Springvale hub opens 9 November

-

Springvale Community Hub and Dandenong libraries are set to open from Covid shutdown on Monday 9 November.

Customer service centres at the eagerly anticipated Springvale hub, Parkmore and Dandenong will also open on the same day.

The libraries will be open for pre-booked computer access, collect holds, request items and membership inquiries.

Online and phone services remain open.

City of Greater Dandenong advised members of the public to stay home if unwell. Social distancing and Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Dandenong library and customer service is at Level 2, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. It is open Monday-Friday 8.30am-5pm.

Parkmore customer service is at Parkmore shopping centre, Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm.

Springvale Community Hub is at 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Open for reduced hours Monday-Friday 10.30am-6pm (library) and 10.30am-5pm (customer service).

To book a library computer, call 1300 630 920.

Details: greaterdandenong.com/covid19libraries