Remembrance Day services cancelled

Remembrance Day services on 11 November will not go ahead at Cranbourne and Dandenong cenotaphs due to Covid restrictions.

Under current rules, people are confined to 25 kilometres travel from home and to outdoor gatherings of 10.

The restrictions may be further eased on 9 November but it would be too late to organise services, Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL secretary Barry Rogers said.

Normally hundreds would flock to the Dandenong and Cranbourne cenotaphs to observe a minute’s silence that marks the end of World War I and commemorates the fallen during wartime.

The RSL sub-branch will lay a wreath at the Pillars of Freedom in Dandenong without ceremony on 11am.

Members of the public can lay their own tributes at another time of their choosing, Mr Rogers said.

Anzac Day services were similarly cancelled due to Covid lockdown this year.

They are expected to resume with some normality in 2021, Mr Rogers said.