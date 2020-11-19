Ho ho ho, look who’s back in town!

By Gabriella Payne

Things may look a little different this year, but it’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop Santa from spreading the Christmas cheer!

Parkmore Shopping Centre are excited to welcome the return of Santa for his annual family photos – albeit with Covid-safe measures being practiced.

Santa made his arrival and first appearance on Friday 13 November, touring the streets of Keysborough on the back of a firetruck and spreading festive spirit to local kids and adults alike.

After a difficult year for many, kids will be delighted to have the chance to see Santa in person and photo opportunities will be available from now until Christmas.

“Parkmore Shopping Centre are always looking to deliver the best Christmas experience for our shoppers, which always starts with the arrival of Santa Claus himself,” said Elizabeth Galle, centre manager of Parkmore.

“After what has been a really challenging year for us all, the opportunity for families to come together and get their photos with Santa in a safe manner and be swept up in the spirit of Christmas is a really timely reward.”

Kids may not have the chance to sit on Santa’s lap this year, but they can still share their Christmas wish list, take a socially distanced photo and enjoy the magical festive spirit.

To avoid long queues, Santa photo appointments will only be available via online booking and families of no more than six people will be allowed to visit at a time.

Set cleaning and sanitising will take place between each photo and cash payments will not be accepted, instead tap-and-go will be available.

Other Covid safe practices such as temperature checks and mask wearing will be implemented and Santa must maintain a safe 1.5 metre distance from visitors.

Despite these restrictions, Parkmore Shopping Centre are looking forward to seeing many happy faces in coming weeks, as Santa helps to lift the spirits of the local community one family at a time.

Santa and his elves will be located in centre, opposite The Coffee Club and just down from Coles and for those looking for a quieter Santa experience, ‘Sensitive Santa’ photos are also available, featuring lower lighting and background music for those with sensory needs.

Families who book and have their photos taken with Santa between now and Monday 30 November will also go into the running to win $500 worth of toys.

For online bookings and more information visit the Parkmore Shopping Centre website.