Treat adversity as a test

Ramesh Rao, Hindu Tradition, Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana

We have often heard the saying “When fate closes one door, faith opens another”.

It may sound too shallow for someone who is facing adversity, as the one who experiences it only knows the enormity of the difficulty. However, when someone is inside a problem it is difficult to think outside of it.

This is where the importance of “Hope” comes.

Hindu Philosophy (also known as “Sanaadana Dharma” – A prescribed way of leading life) believes that God does not give you a problem that you cannot resolve. When we enter this world, we are born unique. Each one of us has a unique fingerprint, which not only identifies

who we are but also reminds us of our unique and innate abilities and strength to face the challenges in life.

Hardship or adversity is a test – to bring out the best in you. The world will not know that it is gold until the ore is melted and extracted.

Similarly, the raw milk that has a short shelf life (even while well refrigerated!), when you boil it and add the right ingredients and temperature, it turns into yoghurt, which not only feels and tastes different but also lasts a little longer. When you churn this yoghurt, you can turn it into butter, which is more desirable, and with even longer shelf life!

So whenever there is hardship – just know that it is a test to make you a better version of yourself. Help is out there and often you do not need to see the entire staircase, just the first step will do and other steps will be visible, as you get closer to the first.

Seek – you shall get it. Often the Guru or the teacher presents to you when you are ready to learn / receive.

Love is the language of hope.

As the saying goes: “What goes around comes around”, every action has an equal reaction. When you express love and compassion to others, it is inevitable that it comes back to you in one form or another.

When you lose hope, it denies you the very chance to get out of your hopeless situation!

Remember – when you have fallen flat – everything is looking up.