Little Athletics springs back into action

By Gabriella Payne

Like many sporting activities this year, Little Athletics clubs around the state went into hibernation as the Covid lockdown hit Victoria – but now that the sun is out and restrictions are easing, clubs are springing back into action once again.

Kids and families of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to lace up their shoes and come down to the Robert Booth Reserve in Dandenong to get involved with the local Little Athletics club as it reopens Saturday 21 November.

With a wide variety of events to participate in, including sprints, long distance running, shot put, discus, long jump, high jump and javelin to name a few, there truly is something for everyone, no matter their skill level.

Greg Farley has been involved with the Dandenong Little Athletics club since 1983 and has passed on his love for track and field to both his children and grandchildren.

Mr Farley said that the long lockdown period this year had “devastated” the club, like many other community sporting groups, as it had been hard to gain new recruits while everything was shut down.

“Because of the lockdown and Covid, the centre couldn’t do any of the championships, so all the kids that were ready to do the regional, state or club championships just got nothing,” Mr Farley said.

“So it absolutely annihilated all the athletics within the area.”

While it’s been a tough year, Mr Farley said the club was excited to get back to the track and spread the word that it is “back in business”.

The grass track at Robert Booth Reserve, where the club meets for training on Wednesday evenings and competitions on Saturday mornings, provides a perfect place for kids to learn and practice their athletic skills.

Mr Farley said that families had the option of bringing their children along for a two week trial, so they can test out different events and get to know the club before paying any fees.

“We hope that we can get as many people along as possible,” he said.

“We cater for all abilities, boys, girls, whether they have a disability or not… we try to cater for everybody within the City of Casey and City of Dandenong and surrounding areas.”

The Dandenong Little Athletics Centre is now open for registrations and trials for all children aged between five and sixteen years of age and new members are welcomed to come along.

For more information visit lavic.com.au or head down to Robert Booth Reserve, located off Bess Court in Dandenong to meet the club and get involved at either 5pm Wednesdays or 8.30am Saturdays.