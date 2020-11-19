Music lives on through ‘extraordinary’ year

By Gabriella Payne

Musicians have arguably been some of the worst hit by this year’s pandemic outbreak, with gigs, concerts and tours coming to a halt during Melbourne’s strict lockdown period – but despite this, they’ve found a way to play on.

Dandenong based RnB artist Trilagy has just released his latest single titled ‘Extraordinary’, a song that seems only fitting for this unprecedented year.

Infused with elements of hip-hop and neo-soul, ‘Extraordinary’ is a catchy, feel good track and according to Trilagy, “one of those songs that sort of wrote itself”.

Having performed the song at Dandenong’s Drum Theatre pre-lockdown, Trilagy said he is excited to be properly launching it now that things are looking up for Melbourne.

“I had the single ready to go just before Covid hit, so I ended up just really promoting it digitally and doing radio and more marketing during lockdown,” Trilagy said.

At the beginning of the year, the singer was looking forward to touring both here in Australia and internationally, but with the spread of coronavirus, that all came to a sudden stop.

“I guess like a lot of other artists, when Covid hit, everybody’s shows got shut down and cancelled,” Trilagy said.

“So hopefully if everything goes well and the numbers continue to be at zero, then we can get into organising shows for next year.”

Trilagy said his plans to travel interstate and to the U.S. are currently on hold, as are gigs here in Melbourne, while musicians wait for “the green light” to begin performing in venues again.

The singer said he was keen to get back to performing and doing what he loved, but at the same time it was important “to be safe” and “to wait for the restrictions to be lifted”.

As well as featuring his new track on Melbourne’s 3RRR FM and Canberra’s 2XX FM, Trilagy said he has used this time to collaborate with other artists and write some new material, with new work planned to “drop before the end of the year”.

If restrictions continue to ease around Australia, Trilagy hopes to reignite his national tour in 2021, but for now you can listen to ‘Extraordinary’ on streaming platforms such as Spotify.

To stay up to date with his music, go to www.iamtrilagy.com