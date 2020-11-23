Car torched in Molotov attack

-

A car parked in a Keysborough home’s driveway has been torched by a suspected Molotov cocktail.

The car’s interior was extensively damaged in the suspicious fire in Clarendon Drive about 12.15am on Wednesday 18 November, police say.

Police have released images of a white late-model Toyota Corolla linked to the alleged attack.

Any information on the Corolla in the days leading up to or the time of the fire to Greater Dandenong CIU on 9767 7444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au