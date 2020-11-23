Mass defiance dispersed

-

Walkers took to Greater Dandenong’s streets separately but unified by a cause on Friday 20 November.

The eighth annual Walk Against Family Violence – usually an inspiring group march in central Dandenong – went virtual due to Covid restrictions.

This White Ribbon Day, walkers shared photos of themselves wearing orange or a Walk Against Family Violence T-shirt striding out in their neighbourhoods..

Photos were sent to Greater Dandenong City Council on Facebook and Instagram and using the hashtag #walkwithus.