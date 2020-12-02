Appeal for witnesses in Keysborough theft

By Gabriella Payne

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after a vehicle was robbed by three men in Keysborough on Monday morning.

A wallet and tool kit were stolen from the parked vehicle, which was sitting in a driveway on Ondine Court at about 6am on Monday 30 November.

It is alleged that the three men were disturbed mid-robbery by the victim’s daughter, when they proceeded to run down Elmbank Drive, onto Chandler Road and Festival Crescent.

They were last seen on Claremont Crescent and investigators have released images of three men they believe may be able to assist with enquiries.

According to police, this incident may not be isolated and further thefts may have occurred at the same time.

Any residents from within the vicinity of Ondine Court who believe they have had property stolen on Monday morning are encouraged to get in contact with police.

Any witnesses or people with information are urged to call the Frontline Tactical Unit on 9767 7444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Witnesses can also submit a confidential report, if they prefer, at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au