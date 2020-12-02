Drugs and hormones seized in search

By Gabriella Payne

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and a number of illicit items seized by police, including illegal drugs, assorted growth hormones and a large amount of cash after a search warrant was conducted at a Dandenong North house last week.

The warrant was executed by members of the Divisional Response Unit at a house on Purley Drive at approximately 5.30am on Thursday 26 November, where the illegal substances were discovered.

The Dandenong North man was arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking and possessing a drug of dependence, possessing a scheduled poison and negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.