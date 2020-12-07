Mystery winner takes home the big one

By Gabriella Payne

One lucky local has become the country’s newest multi-millionaire, coming forward five days after the draw to claim their $20 million Powerball division one prize, after buying the winning ticket at Doveton News and Lotto.

The Victorian player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, held the only division one winning ticket nationally in the Powerball draw number 1280, drawn on Thursday 26 November, and therefore scored the entire division one prize – a whopping $20 million.

Officials from The Lott had searched for the mysterious ticket holder for days, as the winning ticket was unregistered and meant there was no way they were able to notify the lucky soon-to-be multi-millionaire of this “mind-blowing” news.

After five days the winner came forward to claim their prize and Doveton News and Lotto owner, Prince Narula, said that he and his wife were “thrilled” that the mystery ticket holder had been found.

“Our customers have been so excited to know we’ve sold such a big prize. It’s all they talk about!” Mr Narula said.

“They will be happy to hear that the winner has discovered the news and claimed their prize.”

The Lott spokesperson, Bronwyn Spencer, said that she and the team were glad to have found the lucky winner and been able to give out such a big prize after a difficult year.

“We’re in the business of paying prizes, so it’s always a win when a division one win is claimed by its rightful owner,” she said.

“Seeing out 2020 with $20 million in your bank account is a dream come true for many players, and we hope our mystery winner enjoys their winning moment for years to come.”

Choosing to remain completely anonymous, the name of the elusive winner remains a mystery, as do their plans on how to spend the winnings – but there’s no doubt they’ll be celebrating into the new year.

Ms Spencer said that “while we may not know how the winner plans to enjoy their multi-million dollar prize, we are sure their upcoming summer will be one they’ll remember forever”.

Mr Narula and his wife wished their local mystery winner all the best and said “we hope they enjoy every moment!”