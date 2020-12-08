Moving forward in all the right ‘WAYSS’

By Gabriella Payne

Not-for-profit organisation WAYSS has provided support for vulnerable people in Melbourne’s south-east for over 40 years now and after a tough year for all, is looking to a bright future and some fresh perspective with the recent appointment of new chairperson, Cath Evans.

With the recent appointment of Ms Evans as WAYSS’ newest chairperson, the organisation hopes to make strides in the right direction as the new year arrives, leaving behind an unprecedented year.

A high-profile business leader and personal injury lawyer, Ms Evans boasts an impressive CV, having previously led several large, publicly listed, multi-site organisations both here in Australia and the UK.

On top of that, Ms Evans has also served as a director on several boards, worked as part of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on NDIS and was a committee representative with the Law Institute of Victoria.

Outgoing chair Steve Peterson said that the organisation was “thrilled” to confirm the appointment of Ms Evans.

“Across her legal career, Cath has demonstrated not only that she can lead and develop highly successful businesses, but that she is also deeply passionate in her representation of those facing hardship and disadvantage,” Mr Peterson said.

“She is a great fit for WAYSS and for our next phase.”

Ms Evans said that she was honoured to be chosen for this role and to join the dedicated team at WAYSS, helping to change lives and provide opportunities for those less fortunate.

“It’s an organisation with a long and proud history of providing services to the community,” Ms Evans said.

“The next phase of development of WAYSS will strengthen its capabilities and delivery of services to individuals and families facing adversity and hardship. I am excited to work with a team who are deeply committed to delivering the organisation’s goals.”