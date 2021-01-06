Driver at double the limit

By Gabriella Payne

A young male driver had his car impounded on the last day of the year after he was caught travelling at an alleged speed of 120 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone by the Dandenong Highway Patrol.

The police airwing first detected the speeding vehicle, a black AMG C63 driving along Power Road, Eumemmerring at approximately 4.15pm on Thursday 31 December.

After monitoring the vehicle from the air as it travelled along the Princess Highway, police apprehended the driver in Scott Street, Dandenong where the young man was found to be breaching multiple road rules.

The 24-year-old Narre Warren South man was found to be using a mobile phone whilst driving, not displaying his P plates and is expected to be charged on summons for driving in a dangerous manner.

The culprit’s vehicle was impounded by police for 30 days at a fee of $983 – a costly end to 2020 for the young driver.