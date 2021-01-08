Volunteers needed for cyclone relief

By Danielle Kutchel

Volunteers are sought to assist with packing relief goods to be sent to Fiji, to help residents struggling after a devastating cyclone.

Cyclone Yasa pummelled Fiji with 345 km/h winds a week before Christmas on Thursday 17 December, destroying homes, levelling crops and causing heavy rain and flooding.

Four people were killed and the recovery is estimated to cost billions, with many people’s livelihoods ruined with the loss of crops.

Mission Liaison Group – Second Life Pasifika is contributing to the relief effort by packing goods to be sent to Fiji.

On Saturday January 16 from 8am til 1pm, or earlier, a ‘flash mob’ of volunteers are needed to help pack unboxed and boxed goods into a container.

Donations of goods and funds will also be accepted on the day.

Due to the expected six-to-nine month recovery time for food crops, non-perishable goods are needed, including canned food, rice, pasta and noodles.

The groups also recommends donations of hand tools, toiletries, nappies and baby cleaning products, bowls for washing clothes, detergent and washing powder, rope, pegs, tents, bedding, household linen, large plastic water containers, rubbish bins, airtight biscuit tins, and plastic food containers.

Anyone interested in volunteering, especially if in a large group, should notify Rev. John Connan on 0419572936, 97812636, or jconnan@hotmail.com, so enough morning tea can be provided.