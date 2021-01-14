Search for missing elderly man

By Gabriella Payne

Members of the public are being urged to keep an eye out and assist police with their search for Michael, an elderly man who went missing from his Heatherton care facility on Tuesday 12 January.

72-year-old Michael was last seen at approximately 12.30pm yesterday at the care facility, when it is believed he wandered off on foot – possibly in the direction of the Dandenong area.

Police are concerned for Michael’s welfare and hope to find him soon, as he has a medical condition which requires regular medication and care.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve top with a skull and eagle motif on the front, black tracksuit pants and was carrying a black duffel bag.

He is described as being approximately 175 centimetres tall, with a solid build and short brown hair.

A photograph of Michael wearing the same top that he went missing in has been released by police, in the hope that it will help to locate Michael as soon as possible.

Anyone who recognises Michael, has seen him recently or knows of his whereabouts is urged to get in contact with the Cheltenham police station on 9583 9767 as soon as possible.