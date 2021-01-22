Cannabis catch

By Danielle Kutchel

Police have cultivated a win in their ongoing investigation into the cultivation and trafficking of cannabis.

On Thursday 21 January, members of the Divisional Response Unit executed a search warrant at a property in Broadoak Street in Springvale South, uncovering a large quantity of cannabis plants.

The crop was described as “sophisticated”.

No one was at the address when police came knocking, and inquiries are continuing.

The catch was part of an ongoing investigation by police into the cultivation of narcotic plants and trafficking a drug of dependence.

Anyone who suspects that cannabis is being grown hydroponically, or has information about a crop, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.