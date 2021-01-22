Search for the man in the hat

Police are seeking a man in a distinctive hat following a spate of burglaries.

Detectives from Casey Crime Investigation Unit are appealing for public assistance as part of their ongoing investigation into the series of burglaries in Melbourne’s south east over the new year period.

Investigators have been told a man gained entry to an automotive store on Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Clyde North on Tuesday 29 December and stole a quantity of tools.

The following evening, it’s believed the same man gained entry to a bottle shop on the South Gippsland Hwy, Cranbourne North and stole numerous boxes of alcohol.

On Friday 1 January, the same man gained entry to a chemist on Webb Street, Narre Warren.

Investigators have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man is believed to be Caucasian in appearance, aged between 35 to 50-years-old, and was driving a blue 1998-2005 Holden Astra CD 5 door model with nil plates.

On each occasion the man was wearing a distinctive blue and grey cap with a red emblem and reflective rims.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.