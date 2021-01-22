Sleepy bandit

An Endeavour Hills man is probably wishing he was dreaming after being discovered fast asleep inside an allegedly stolen car.

Police were notified after a resident found the man snoozing behind the wheel with the music blaring and ignition still running on Chantelle Drive around 8am on Monday 18 January.

Narre Warren uniform members attempted to rouse the man who police say, “obviously did not appreciate being woken from his slumber”.

The 27-year-old was arrested after a brief scuffle and charged with a string of offences, including theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, possess a drug of dependence, resist police, possess a controlled weapon, fail to display P plates and commit an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrates Court.