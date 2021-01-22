Search for man after Doveton theft

Do you recognise this person?

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft in Doveton on Monday 4 January.

It is believed offender attended the Hawthorn Road address and stole personal items including a bank card from a vehicle, then attended at multiple locations and made purchases with the stolen card.

Investigators have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au