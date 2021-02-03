Car robbery in Plaza parking lot

-

A robber pushing a shopping trolley has violently stolen a man’s car in Dandenong Plaza’s underground car park.

The victim was pushed against a concrete pillar by the trolley-pushing male on the ground-floor of the car park about 4.30pm on Saturday 30 January.

The attacker stole the victim’s car keys and drove off in his black 2015 Holden Calais with registration 1LK4ZJ.

He was last seen driving north on Stud Road.

The robber was described as Caucasian, 20-25 years old, about 183 centimetres, unshaven and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and black tracksuit pants.

Any information to Greater Dandenong CIU on 9767 7487 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au