An 84-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash on Greens Road, Dandenong South.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash at the corner of Greens Road and an Eastlink off-ramp on Saturday 30 January about 1.51pm.

Police say a white Mitsubishi Triton collided with the driver’s door of a gold Toyota Camry travelling south through the intersection.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 1111.