Two men have been charged after an alleged stabbing in Springvale last month.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives raided a home in Balmoral Avenue, Springvale about 11.30 on Tuesday 2 February, seizing firearms and drugs.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested and charged with drug and firearms offences.

They were remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and released without charge.