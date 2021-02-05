New year’s resolutions for ECCOSE

The board of the Ethnic Communities Council of the South East (ECCOSE Inc) has set its fundamental program and agreed on blueprint resolutions for 2021 to support multicultural communities in the south eastern suburbs.

The announcement was made by chairperson of ECCOSE Inc, Sam Afra, at the end of a Round Table discussion on Australian Day.

Mr Afra pledged to resume the work of ECCOSE immediately to advocate, represent, support, educate and guide our multicultural community during this hard time.

He clarified that due to unforeseen challenges, ECCOSE was compelled to do limited activities in the last few years but now with a full working board, ECCOSE is fully rekindled and in a good position to service its members’ needs.

Mental health issues, refugees and asylum seekers, work place challenges in the Covid-19 new normal, international students and senior citizens’ issues were discussed in depth at the round table and will be at the forefront of future discussions with members.

ECCOSE will ensure that all partners are engaged in operations to maximise benefts for members.