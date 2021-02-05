Would-be robbers sought

-

Police have released footage of two men after an attempted robbery on a train last year.

A 20-year-old Dandenong man was approached by two men soon after he boarded a city-bound train at Sandown Park railway station about 2.20pm on 18 December.

They allegedly demanded the man’s bag and punched him several times before fleeing empty-handed at Huntingdale station.

Transit CIU detectives released CCTV images of two men who they believe can assist with their inquiries.

One of the men was described as Caucasian appearance, about 20-to-30-years old, medium build and blonde collar-length hair.

He wore a black cap, black hooded puffer jacket, black T-shirt, gold chain and light-coloured jeans.

The second man was described as Caucasian, 20-to-30-years old, medium build, with dark hair, a goatee and a moustache.

He wore a black cap, long-sleeved black jumper and blue jeans.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au