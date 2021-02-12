Toxic election push

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will target the 2022 State election in a bid for the removal of the toxic industry zone in Dandenong South.

Cr Jim Memeti said the council and neighbouring residents were “sick and tired” of heavy industries but powerless to stop them due to the industrial 2 zone.

He said time was on the council’s side to prepare a case to the Government and Opposition ahead of the November 2022 state ballot.

Time was also required for the State to find an alternative location for the industrial 2 zone – one of only two in metro Melbourne.

“It’s not a quick fix. But we don’t do anything about it, things like the waste-to-energy and Remondis recycling plant will keep happening.”

The rezoning proposal would still allow existing heavy industries to stay in their factories “as of right”.

Cr Memeti said the industrial 2 zone was introduced when there were “hardly any residents” in the area.

Toxic industry now neighbours housing estates in Dandenong South and Keysborough, as well as schools and child care centres.

The region is home to several controversial businesses, including a toxic waste dump in Lyndhurst that “goes under the radar”, Cr Memeti said.

Recently a waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road won approval from the Environment Protection Authority and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal – despite vocal community and council opposition.

In January, there was further outcry over a proposed solvent recycling plant run by global company Remondis in Dandenong South.

“Dandenong has had its fair share of these kind of facilities,” Cr Memeti said.

“It’s time that these kinds of applications were no longer here.”