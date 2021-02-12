Pair charged after suspicious fire

-

Two people have been charged after a fire at a house in Betula Street, Doveton.

Police say the fire started after an alleged assault at the house just after 12.45am on Tuesday 9 February.

Both occupants self-evacuated from the house, police say.

No injuries were reported.

A 45-year-old Doveton woman was charged with arson.

She was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 May.

A 46-year-old Doveton man was charged with assault-related offences.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.