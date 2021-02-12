Pair charged after suspicious fire

-
Two people have been charged after a fire at a house in Betula Street, Doveton.
Police say the fire started after an alleged assault at the house just after 12.45am on Tuesday 9 February.
Both occupants self-evacuated from the house, police say.
No injuries were reported.
A 45-year-old Doveton woman was charged with arson.
She was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 May.
A 46-year-old Doveton man was charged with assault-related offences.
He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.