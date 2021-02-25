Door to family violence services opens

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The keenly-awaited Orange Door Network is set to open in Dandenong – with the challenge of reaching across its diverse community.

The network will offer free and ongoing family violence support services under one roof by the end of 2021.

Two other sites will also open in Casey and Cardinia municipalities to form the Southern Orange Door Network.

“One of the core principles of the Orange Door Network is that there is no wrong door for those seeking support,” Dandenong MP and Prevention of Family Violence Minister Gabrielle Williams said.

The network provided “support for everyone regardless of age, gender and background – and support that is culturally safe, respectful and responsive”.

Orange Door staff can connect to support for people’s immediate safety and wellbeing, safe accommodation, parenting support, counselling and behaviour-change programs.

Partner agencies include WAYSS, Uniting, Anglicare, Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency and the Dandenong and District Aborigines Co-operative Ltd.

“We’re working with local agencies and plugging into their expertise and knowledge to build an even stronger network of support on the ground in Southern Melbourne, which will be up and running by the end of the year,” Ms Williams said.

WAYSS chief executive Liz Thomas said people could access teams of specialists with an extensive range of services.

“The Orange Door Network will mean they no longer have to manage their way through a maze of services.

“Importantly, the service providers will be able to deliver an integrated assessment of risk and needs by and a whole-of-family response.”

Ms Thomas said it would take time for service providers to adjust to a “very different way of delivering service”.

“I am reassured that we have had the opportunity to learn from other Orange Doors throughout Victoria and that there has been a well-planned lead time to reflect on those learnings and incorporate them.”

Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley said the Orange Door brought benefits but was unlikely to be the “first point of call” for women from migrant and refugee women.

“Often when they disclose, they are reluctant to be referred to specialized family violence agencies.

“The reasons are many and complex and include the fact that they don’t want to leave the relationship and therefore specialised services cannot do much for them.”

Ms Smiley said she looked forward to discussing with Family Safety Victoria how Orange Door would operate in Dandenong “the most multicultural city in Victoria”.

“We know that it will be suitable for many women seeking to escape abusive relationships but we know from experience that for a significant number of migrant and refugee women, the Orange Door is not likely to be their first point of call.”

South Eastern Centre Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (SECASA) is involved in the planning of Orange Door in Dandenong.

Director Katherine Dowson said SECASA’s input ensured the issue of “sexual assault within the context of family violence” was considered.

“We look forward to continuing to support the integrated model and for the impact of such an important framework will have within the community.”

Greater Dandenong councillors supported a motion led by Cr Tim Dark calling for Orange Door’s “proven success” to be “optimised” in the region.

“There is a proven need for as much support as can be provided to the people of the South East region and (the) Greater Dandenong local government area in particular to address family violence,” the motion stated.

In 2019-’20, there were 1900 Greater Dandenong ‘affected family members’ listed on Magistrates’ Court intervention orders.

Police reported more than 2700 family violence incidents in Greater Dandenong – more than 50 a week.

In the same period, there were 231 Ambulance Victoria incidents in the region and nearly 100 emergency department visits at Dandenong Hospital related to family violence.

A key recommendation of the Royal Commission into Family Violence, the Orange Door Network operates in seven health department regions in Victoria including Bayside Peninsula.

It is expected to service all 17 regions in Victoria by the end of 2022.

More than 125,000 people have been referred to the network since 2018.

Details: orangedoor.vic.gov.au