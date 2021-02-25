Head-on with runaway trailer

-

In a bizarre hit-run, a driver’s runaway trailer has extensively damaged an oncoming car in Dandenong North.

The trailer allegedly came loose from a black Hyundai i40 travelling east on Brady Road about 11.20am on Saturday 20 February.

It crashed into a westbound vehicle near the intersection of Dorset Road.

The Hyundai left the scene. The driver is unknown, police say.

Any dash-cam footage, witnesses or information on the Hyundai’s registration to Senior Constable Rod Vejar at Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 7444.