Medals for all

More than 100 players took the field at Doveton Special Soccer School’s all-abilities day on 20 February.

Soccer school director Juan Carlos Loyola said the round-robin matches were keenly contested by players from across Melbourne.

“I welcome you all and remind you that you’re not just here to win, you’re here to meet new friends and enjoy a wonderful day of soccer,” Mr Loyola told the players in a stirring opening speech.

He said one player spoke for the rest in saying “I’m here to have fun really”.

Each player and coach received a medal from Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Luke Donnellan.

Doveton Special Soccer School provides training and games for male and female players.

Details: Juan Carlos Loyola, 0414 393 700 or dovetonsss.com.au