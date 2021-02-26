Food relief set to expire

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is set to decide on the future of its Covid 19 relief program that’s delivered a staggering 200 tonnes of food and material aid in 10 months.

The 12-month program, which has distributed up to 3500 food boxes to 14 agencies a week, is set to wind up at the end of March.

Mayor Angela Long said she hoped that the council would decide to extend the program in the face of further tough times.

The Federal cuts to Covid-19 supplements like Jobseeker and Jobkeeper would further hurt recipients and businesses, she said.

“It will be up to the council to continue (its material aid program) and I’m hoping we will continue it.”

Cr Long said the council had spent $17 million on Covid measures such as to retain staff and offer rates and rent relief.

With a surge of demand, the council recently topped up its initial $250,000 material aid package with a further $160,000.

It also received a $350,000 State grant for further material relief. Businesses donated more than $50,000 of goods.

Councillor Jim Memeti, who oversaw the relief package’s introduction as mayor in 2020, backed its retention.

He estimated that the program had delivered 20 tonnes of material aid a month – close to 200 tonnes in the past 10 months.

“It’s really important for a low socio-economic area like Dandenong. It doesn’t look like it will get better anytime soon.

“It’s a great partnership between the State Government, council and the business community.”

Springvale Benevolent Society president Joe Rechichi joined many charities and welfare groups bracing for the impact of JobSeeker rate cuts.

The $600-a-fortnight base payment for singles without children was still under the poverty line, he said.

“The cost of living is so high. The extra $50 just gets absorbed – it should be at least an extra $100 a fortnight.”

He said the hardest impact was felt by unemployed refugees and asylum seekers ineligible for JobSeeker. And some were ineligible to work at all.

During Covid-19, Springvale Benevolent Society had been regularly assisting 60 asylum seeker families who get “absolutely nothing in the bank account”.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill lashed out at the Government’s replacement of a $150 a fortnight Covid-19 supplement with a $50 permanent increase.

“Next month, thousands of local people will have their JobSeeker allowance cut, and thousands more will be kicked off JobKeeper.

“The Prime Minister’s fake announcement is a con. He is giving $25 a week with one hand, but taking far more with the other.”

The welfare changes increase income-free earnings to $150 a fortnight, and extend the waiver on the usual three-month waiting period for payments.

Job seekers will be required to search for more jobs a month.

A hotline for employers dobbing in non-compliant job seekers will also be set up.

“Welfare is a safety net, not a wage supplement,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“We want to get the balance right between providing support for people and incentives to work.

“The actions we have taken this year successfully cushioned us against the impact of the pandemic and mean that we no longer need to rely on the emergency supports which have sustained us over the past 12 months.”