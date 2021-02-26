Long road back for jobseeker

-

Support has gone a long way to getting 54-year-old Thi back into work.

With little speaking English, Thi had been out of the workforce for 27 years.

She’d devoted herself to full-time mothering her two sons as well as running a sewing business from home.

Springvale-based employment services provider Advanced Personnel Management has helped her get on the long road back to work.

With their help, Thi completed a Skills-Plus English course in August.

Recently she gained a job as a sewing mechanist for Dandenong South manufacturer Super Trim.

In recent years, Thi had found herself relatively isolated from friends, family and community life, an APM spokesperson said.

Her anxiety and lack of speaking English had hindered her job search attempts in the past.

“Not only does Thi enjoy going to work every day, but she also feels safe, supported and valued in her new role.

“Overall, her confidence and financial independence has improved dramatically.”