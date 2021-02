-

A primary-school-aged girl has been critically injured after being struck by a car in Golden Grove, Springvale South.

She was hit by a blue BMW station wagon about 5pm on Thursday 25 February.

The girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The male driver is being questioned by Major Collisions Investigation Unit detectives.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au