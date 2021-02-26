Pedestrian killed in Dandenong

-

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a car in Dandenong.

Police say the 48-year-old man appeared in a “confused state” while shuffling in a sitting position across a pedestrian crossing in Herbert Street just after 8.30pm on Thursday 25 February.

A car travelling north on Stud Road, with the flow of traffic through a green light, struck the man, police say.

Emergency services workers treated the man but he died at the scene.

The driver stopped at the scene and has spoken with police about the crash.

Cardinia Highway Patrol members publicly released an image of the pedestrian’s distinctive shoe to help identify him.

He is believed to be African appearance and wearing black runners with green soles.

He was also wearing a black military-style cap.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au