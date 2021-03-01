Driver dies in Springvale South

-

A man has died following a fatal crash in Springvale South early on Sunday 28 February.

Police say the driver crashed into an unoccupied parked car on Sharon Road just after 1am.

The 27-year-old local man and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Investigators are seeking information on who may have been in the street at the time and witnessed the incident or heard anything just prior to the crash.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

