Local clubs excite in season opener

By Nick Creely

Under the Friday night lights at George Andrews to kick off the NPL season, the Dandenong Thunder and Dandenong City couldn’t be split after an enthralling Round 1 contest.

Both teams will be thereabouts this season with renewed energy as soccer finally kicks off after the difficulties of 2020, and produced some strong soccer in a terrific indication of what they can produce in 2021.

Playing for the Jim Memeti Cup, the two local NPL clubs couldn’t have put on a better show for the local and vocal crowd, with a last-gasp penalty levelling the scores at 1-1 – almost a fitting result.

After a tight and tense first half from the rivals couldn’t produce a score for each team, Delarno Pharoe broke the deadlock with a score for City in the 60th minute, converting from the box after a superb corner from Luke Elyes and with a stern defensive effort were looking likely to starting off its season in the perfect fashion.

But that was until Thunder recruit Nahuel Bonada provided the drama. The recruit, originally from Argentina but having played in NPL SA for North Eastern MetroStars, showed tremendous composure in his debut game for the Thunder.

In the dying minutes of the match, Bonada converted a penalty in stunning scenes after the City were penalised for a handball, with the crowd erupting and the new recruit pulling out an epic celebration.

Despite a desperate extra time push from the Thunder, the City remained firm in defence to battle out the 1-1 draw.

The two clubs also battled it out in the Under 21 clash prior to the seniors, with the Thunder producing an excellent effort, winning 3-1 to get some early bragging rights.

The Thunder were too strong from the outset, registering 21 totals shots to 13 and managing to control possession while remaining steady in defence.

Both taking plenty of confidence out of the contest, the Thunder will be hoping to bank its first victory of the season when it travels to take on Melbourne Knights FC at Sunshine on Friday evening, while City hosts St Albans Saints SC at home at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex.