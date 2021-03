-

A male has allegedly wielded a scooter during an assault of a victim in Noble Park on Wednesday 10 February.

The unprovoked attack occurred on Heatherton Road, near the corner of Corrigan Road, about 6.50pm, Victoria Police say.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Police have released an image of a male they wish to question as part of their investigation.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au