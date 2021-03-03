Outdoor cinema opens Friday

-

Free and family-friendly outdoor cinema is set to return on Friday nights in Greater Dandenong.

The first screening at Springvale Community Hub celebrates International Women’s Day on 5 March from 7pm with a double billing of Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarves and The Boxing Girls of Kabul.

The Open Air Movies nights alternate each week between Springvale and Harmony Square in Dandenong until mid-April.

Registrations are required.

Patrons are advised to bring a rug or a chair. Some chairs are provided.

CovidSafe guidelines will be followed, with trained marshals to ensure social distancing.

The movie program is as follows:

Springvale Community Hub

o 5 March – International Women’s Day Double Screening:

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarves (Animation, Action, Adventure) G

The Boxing Girls of Kabul (Documentary) PG

o 19 March – Shrek Forever After (Animation, Comedy, Adventure) PG

o 1 April – Kung Fu Panda (Animation) PG

o 16 April – Pom Poko (Animation, Comedy, Drama) PG

Harmony Square

• 12 March – School of Rock (Comedy, Music) PG

• 26 March – Annie (1982) (Comedy, Drama, Family) G

• 9 April – Song of the Sea (Animation, Adventure, Drama) PG

• 23 April – Matilda (Comedy, Family, Fantasy) PG

Details: www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/open-air-movies