Fines for hoon spectators mooted

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong is proposing a by-law to allow police to book spectators at hoon meets.

The move comes as Victoria Police recently launched the statewide Operation Achilles to clamp down on intentional high-risk driving and gatherings.

City planning director Jody Bosman said the proposed bylaw would be part of the council’s review of local laws this year.

“Following recent discussions between Council and Victoria Police, the City of Greater Dandenong is proposing a local law to allow police to take this type of action.

“While hooning is a criminal matter for which police are responsible for responding to, Council is committed to assisting with the prevention of any form of criminal activity.”

He backed large police operations such as Achilles and in the past, Sumatra, as an “effective” response”.

“Our local police officers are doing a fantastic job on these operations, and continued resourcing of such

measures have seen significant reductions in hoon activity when this has spiked in previous years.”

Mr Bosman said the council assisted police with its Safe City CCTV system, provision of traffic data and installing of overnight parking restrictions to deter gatherings.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles were also considered at hooning ‘hot spots’.

“When resurfacing some industrial roads, Council is able to use a different surface treatment which deters such activity.”

Assistant Commissioner Russell Barrett said bylaws allowing police to fine hoon-meet spectators had been effective.

He said hoons were encouraged by having an “audience”, which were dangerously close quarters to the action.

On 1 March, police dispersed a convoy of about 100 cars hooning in Heatherton and Frankston Gardens industrial estate.

Several vehicles had dropped burnouts at close distance to pedestrians and other drivers, police say.

“It’s not harmless fun,” Assistant Commissioner Barrett said.

Lives weren’t lost only through luck not good management, he said.

Asst Comm Barrett said police – without conducting a pursuit – certainly disrupted further hooning incidents from occurring that night.

With the help of its Air Wing, police intercepted three male drivers that fled the scene.

One of them was expected to be charged with driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving and using an unworthy vehicle. He also tested positive for drugs.

His 2002 Holden Commodore sedan was impounded for 30 days.

Another driver in an “unroadworthy” Commodore didn’t display P plates or have his drivers’ licence, police say.

An 18-year-old was detected speeding at 160 km/h in a 90km/h zone by the police Air Wing.

His Commodore ute was expected to be impounded.

He was expected to be charged with driving at dangerous speed.

Asst Comm Barrett warned that further car regos were identified at the meet.

“Those who were involved that we’ve not spoken to already can expect a knock on the door.”

He said the meets were coordinated on social media. But he declined to speak about police’s intelligence methods of tracking hoon events.

Last month, police arrested 14 men and impounded 12 cars during home raids in response to an illegal meet in St Kilda on 21 January.

The raids were executed across Melbourne, including Springvale, Dandenong North, Officer and Hampton Park.

Among the seized cars was a $100,000-plus 2015 Mercedes B CTS Roadster.

If convicted, several of the drivers could expect their cars to be forfeited and crushed.

“Serious criminal” charges carrying up to six years’ jail were also in play.

To report any dangerous driving or hoon activity, call the local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.