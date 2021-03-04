Man critical in Clow St hit-run

-

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-run crash in Clow Street Dandenong.

The 24-year-old Dandenong man was allegedly struck by a dark coloured SUV towing a covered box trailer travelling west about 2.15pm, police say.

Paramedics were called to the scene between Thomas and Robinson streets about five minutes later.

The patient was taken to The Alfred hospital with upper and lower body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

VicRoads has advised that Clow Street is closed in the vicinity of the crash.

It advises drivers to use Princes Highway, Lonsdale Street, Thomas Street and Walker Street instead.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au