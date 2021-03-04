Hallam crossing works ramp up

Pakenham and Gippsland line passengers will travel on replacement buses and coaches this Labour Day long weekend as crews work on removing the Hallam Road level crossing.

Buses will replace trains between Dandenong and Pakenham from 8.30pm on Friday 5 March until last service on Monday 8 March.

Coaches will also replace all Traralgon and Bairnsdale line trains between Pakenham and Southern Cross Station during the works.

On the roads, there will be a northbound lane closure on Hallam Road, Hampton Park from 9pm on Friday 5 March until 7pm on Monday 8 March, with traffic in both directions maintained with shuttle flow.

Hallam station’s southern carpark is closed until mid 2022, and a temporary carpark has been set up just east of Hallam Road near the rail line.

The Hallam Road bus stop south of the station has also been temporarily relocated 80 metres south of its existing location.

During the works, crews will prepare the ground for the new rail bridge, dig pits for new pipes and power cables for underground services to support train operations and modify boom barrier signal masts.

Around 22,000 vehicles travel through the Hallam Road level crossing each day, with the boom gates down for up to a third of the morning peak.

The works, to be completed in 2022, will feature a rail bridge over Hallam Road as well as a new modern station, which is currently used by 2,200 passengers each day.

Passengers are reminded to wear a mask on public transport.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.

Commuters and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.