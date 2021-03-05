‘It’s our turn-off’: fury over hub delay

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Fed-up residents have urged Greater Dandenong Council to get on with the long-awaited Dandenong Community Hub.

Concept plans for the proposed centre – potentially with early childhood services, informal meeting rooms and activity spaces – appear to have stalled.

The council has no timeline for completion.

In a 406-signature petition, residents have called on the council to complete the concept plans – as it had promised by the end of June 2021.

The petition also calls for community consultation on its location, including the option of the Dandenong Market precinct in Clow Street.

Petitioner Silvia Mastrogiavanni said Dandenong residents have endured “excuses” for at least a decade as they waited for “a place with a community heart”.

Central Dandenong was “disjointed” between focal points like Lonsdale Street, Dandenong Plaza and Harmony Square, she said.

It needed a place to bring residents together to mix, mingle and make friends as well as learn a language, do a hobby or run an exercise class.

Last year, residents were assured that “it’s our turn”.

But now they’ve been told that the Covid-struck council doesn’t have the money, with talk of a “temporary” hub or one without a kindergarten, Ms Mastrogiavanni said.

“We don’t even have a three-year-old kindergarten in Dandenong. We’re a growing town and we need the services.

“The business of connection is basic council work. Why are they stalling on it?”

Despite being Greater Dandenong’s biggest and oldest town, Dandenong has had to wait behind Springvale and Keysborough South for a hub, she said.

“We’re the ones left out of the picture.

“We want the same respect, the same opportunities as the rest of our municipality.”

Greater Dandenong Council had budgeted $80,000 for the completion of concept plans by the end of the 2020-’21 financial year.

Community services director Martin Fidler said the funds were “now likely to be used” for a business plan and to determine a future location.

“This is essential given the concept plans need to reflect the characteristics of the location and the identified needs and usage of the hub.”

He said any unspent portion of the $80,000 would be carried to the next financial year.

“The project is not delayed.

“Council has never set a timeline for the completion of the Dandenong Community Hub.

“From a financial management perspective it would be recommended that any construction only follow after Council has completed the redevelopment of Dandenong Oasis.”

The Oasis redevelopment – also known as the Dandenong Aquatic and Wellbeing Centre – was “on track”.

The aquatic centre’s design was to be finalised by early-to-mid 2022, Mr Fidler said.

“Council has recently completed a business case and are planning to appoint an architect / principal consultant next month to commence the design development process.

“This design process is therefore proposed to commence next month.”

A feasibility study showed strong community support for the hub.

It would cater for a mix of ages in a growing Dandenong population, forecast to swell from 37,000 to 52,000 by 2030.

That includes children between 0-4 doubling to about 5000, and a similar number of residents over 65.

The council has also identified the need for a welcoming, supportive community place for young people, especially migrants. And to help them navigate education and employment pathways.