Yarraman trees saved

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council has struck a deal with a developer to save a reserve of 26 river red gum trees at Yarraman Village estate, Noble Park.

Resident Shawna Lavis was overjoyed that the “last trees in the village” will remain.

“It means we’ll have a space to meet our neighbours, a place for our children to play.”

In October, Ms Lavis and her neighbours were shocked when developer Village Building Company won VCAT approval to build eight further townhouses on the Hanna Street reserve.

After months of negotiation, the council has bought the space for an undisclosed price. Settlement is expected imminently, the council stated.

A separate band of open space along Mile Creek will also be retained behind the estate. There were no trade-offs of adjoining land, the council confirmed.

Ms Lavis said she looked forward to a playground and seating among the mature woodland.

She said the land was crucially the only public open space in the densely-packed 158-dwelling estate.

Neighbours and residents in the region launched a strong campaign of petitions, doorknocks and lobbying for the council to save the parkland.

“I never gave up hope.”

Mayor Angela Long declared it was a “win for all” in “a situation that started as a contested position on a matter of strongly held views by different parties”.

“This is a win for the developer, the community and for Council.

“It is importantly also a win for the environment. It is a positive result that can be attributed to the hard work and commitment of all parties involved.

Prior to the purchase, the council ruled out a Supreme Court appeal against the VCAT decision because there was “no legal basis” for a challenge.

The council had “consistently opposed” several quests by the developer to remove the trees in recent years.

Cr Long said negotiations were “held in good faith by all parties and have been productive, with a contract now entered into for Council to purchase this land”.

“With more open space for people to enjoy and the significant River Redgums protected, this is an excellent result for the health and wellbeing of our community,” Cr Long said.

Village Building Company state general manager Tom Maidment said the outcome was “fantastic for the residents”.

“The open space area of land which was possible for residential development will now be preserved as a reserve to the benefit of the local community.”