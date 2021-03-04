Drum reboots with a bang

-

The Drum Theatre is welcoming back audiences as part of launching its 2021 season.

The headline acts include Carmen by Opera Australia, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and Tell Me Why by Archie Roach.

Bukjeh is one of first shows of the season, with Palestinian artist Aseel Tayah collaborating with Australian and international artists to share the experience of migration and the refugee experience.

Set in a disaster relief tent, Bukjeh is a series of interactive installations and performances.

It invites the audience into the suitcases, sacks and pockets of those who have had to leave home, exploring their feelings, emotions and experiences.

Bukjeh artists will offer performances and activities in Dandenong’s Palm Plaza on March 16 and host a special Harmony Week Story Time at Dandenong Library on March 18.

Children and caregivers will be encouraged to make their own bukjeh to either take home or to be used in the performance at the Drum on March 19.

Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long said the return of on-site events is providing a welcome boost to the local arts industry after months of Covid-19 restrictions and disruptions.

“We want our community to be uplifted, inspired and moved.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer an incredible range of performances with a local flavour.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy, and all attendees will be helping support the local arts industry.”

In other season highlights, singer Damien Leith will celebrate the golden anniversary of the legendary Roy Orbison and Joe Melson’s classic hit Only the Lonely with his stage show Roy – a Tribute to Roy Orbison with Strings on April 10.

Performed in an intimate setting with a string quartet, Leith will cover Orbison classics such as Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely, You Got It and Crying.

For those looking for a laugh, The Drum will host some of the world’s brightest comedians when the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow rolls into town.

This show will include a line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers fresh from their festival shows.

The Drum will also offer two free outdoor events early in the morning in Harmony Square.

Starting at 7.30am, Dawn Raga will awaken the senses with uplifting South Asian music and complementary cups of chai on Fridays 12 and 26 March.

Other upcoming shows include The Midnight Gang, The 91-Storey Treehouse and Jude Perl’s I Have A Face.

All theatre goers are asked to follow Covid-safe requirements including checking in on arrival and carrying a mask.

Bookings: drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au or 8571 1666.