Long road to equality

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

International Womens Day means a time to promote and reflect on gender equality, says Greater Dandenong mayor Angela Long.

She’s recorded a video to screen in the council’s public squares to press the message that “we are all equal”.

“I’m speaking on behalf of women because we’ve been suppressed for so long. In some cultures, women still don’t have those basic rights.”

Cr Long says she’d like to see more females “have a go” in politics. But it must be based on merit – everyone must be treated equally.

In terms of equality, Cr Long believes “we’re nearly there”.

However the double-standards applied to Australia’s first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard still rankle.

“Instead of looking at her abilities, they’d look at her hair and the clothes she was wearing.

“They wouldn’t do that to a man. They don’t call out what tie or what suit he’s wearing.”

Cr Long, a third-time mayor, says in generations past, women didn’t even have a vote in council elections.

She now sees great female role-models in politics, business and community groups.

In November, Cr Sophie Tan was elected Greater Dandenong’s first deputy mayor, creating a “landmark” all-female leadership team with Cr Long.

Cr Long entered local politics in 1997 after a stark experience of women’s “disgusting” lower pay rates.

She worked in factories and supermarkets, but the family’s income went backwards – after paying extra tax as well as the cost of a babysitter for their young son.

It wasn’t worth it. And she soon jumped at husband Barry’s suggestion to try volunteering.

Cr Long then pitched into committees for schools, kindergartens, sport clubs, dance clubs – “you name it”.

It soon led her to standing for Greater Dandenong Council – at the urging of former mayor and ALP member Eric Wilson.

“It’s a huge learning curve at the start. Even in my 22nd year (on council) I’m still learning.

“It’s changing all the time, but I enjoy what I do.”

As mayor during Covid, the coming months shape as an unforeseeable challenge.

“What we hope to do is get our businesses up and running, and try to get everyone that was effected by Covid to come through this.”

Then there’s the task of reaching those who are isolated in lockdown, such as the elderly whose senior clubs have temporarily closed.

As a leader, she says it’s important to be “true to yourself and recognise that other people have different ideas than yourself”.

“You’re not all sheep – we all have different ideas.”