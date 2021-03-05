Family visa flights ‘mess’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Parliamentary inquiry will look into Australia’s family visa system requiring applicants to fly out of the country to apply for visas.

Bruce MP Julian Hill, who has been long outspoken on the issue, said recent Government changes to relax the offshore requirement was “too little too late”.

“No one should be forced to leave Australia on a risky and expensive trip overseas just to have their visa granted.

“These trips are madness and waste precious quarantine places that should be used for stranded Australians.

“The changes are too little too late for thousands of Australians and their loved ones, including many in South East Melbourne.”

In November, the Federal Government announced the “temporary concessions” for an estimated 4000 partners, dependents, adoptees and children.

It has been criticized for excluding parents from the offshore waiver.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the “common sense changes” aimed to reduce the impact of Covid-19 travel restrictions on the visa program.

“Importantly, this will allow a foreign national who is a partner of an Australian citizen to progress their visa, without having to leave the country.

“I know this will be a relief to those Australians who were concerned that their loved one may have to leave the country with no certainty as to when they could return.”

Mr Hill said the upcoming Senate inquiry was a chance to “shine light into Peter Dutton’s black hole of the Home Affairs Department”.

“Scott Morrison is trying to hide behind Covid, but the system is broken as for years the Liberals have illegally delayed processing partner visas.

“The inquiry will examine the broader mess of the family and partner visa program, and it can’t come soon enough.”

Springvale migration agent Thay-Horn Yim said the concessions were a result of “tremendous pressure” from groups who “champion Australian family values”.

He said applicants forced to fly offshore had to seek a travel exemption to re-enter Australia and then quarantine for 14 days.

“The great news about this concession is that it will allow Aussie families to cherish their immediate family time during Covid restrictions and will save a lot of time and money without a need to leave Australia to have their visas granted.”

Mr Yim said the Migration Institute of Australia were lobbying for the offshore waiver to extend to parent applicants.

He also warned against “dodgy” unregistered migration agents. Several have been recently convicted for operating unlawfully without registration.

“Many clients have said that they were told by unlawful operators not to worry they would take care of the matters, but then they were left in limbo.

“Only registered migration agents can legally give immigration assistance in Australia.

“To do this, they must be listed on the Register of Migration Agents, held by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.”