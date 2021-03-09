Ute’s ‘string of crashes’

-

A woman has been cut out of her car after a Toyota ute was allegedly involved in a string of crashes in Springvale on Wednesday 3 March.

Police say the ute crashed into the back of another Toyota on Centre Road about 9pm.

The ute allegedly continued on Westall Road, crashing with a second Toyota, a light pole, a Mercedes and a Mazda.

A woman in the Mazda was cut from her car and fortunate to escape serious injury, police say.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 1111.