Premier in ICU after fall

Premier Daniel Andrews has been advised to remain in intensive care for several days after falling down stairs on the morning of 9 March.

In a statement, Mr Andrews said he’d suffered several broken ribs and vertebrae damage after slipping on wet and slippery stairs.

“Subsequent medical advice has recommended I remain in intensive care for the next few days.

“Cath, the kids and I are extremely grateful to the Ambulance Victoria paramedics who showed such care and kindness to our family this morning, as we are to the clinicians who have taken care of me today.

“Our warm and sincere thanks go to the many family members, friends, colleagues and Victorians who have sent messages of love and support throughout the day. Thank you.”

James Merlino will serve as Acting Premier until Mr Andrews recovers.